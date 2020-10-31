Oct. 31: Nebraska reports 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,359 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 70,732.

There were six new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 652 on Saturday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 612 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,042 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 44,247 on Saturday.

So far, 594,749 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 5213,700 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported a total of 159 positive cases in Cedar County.

So far, no virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials confirmed 19 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 2,592.

One new virus-related deaths have been reported in Dakota County. To date, the county has had 49 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

The NNPHD has reported positive cases in Dixon County at 169.

State health officials say Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported Thurston County positive case total as 351.

So far, state health officials say Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported positive cases in Wayne County as 373 total cases

Wayne County has reported one virus-related death so far.