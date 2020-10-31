Oct. 31: South Dakota reports 1,434 new cases, sets a new record in hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,434 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 45,992.

According to the state's health department, 1,321 of the new cases are confirmed and 113 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 14,373 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 853 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 570 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 31,194.

Currently, 415 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. That is up from Friday's 403 and sets a new record for hospitalizations.

Ten additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 425 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 994. Of those cases, 280 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 13 new cases, bringing its total to 865. State health officials say 665 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,953 to 3,097. Health officials say 2,032 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 20.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 790 total positive cases. So far, 578 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 12.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 931 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 575 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its death toll to six.