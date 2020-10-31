Outage at Nebraska election center blamed on squirrel

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — As if things aren’t chaotic enough in lead-up to the election, now this: A squirrel caused a power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission as people were waiting for hours in line to cast their ballots. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the lights began to flicker shortly after 3 p.m. Friday as people were in line for three hours, then the power was lost. A squirrel somehow was messing with the electrical equipment. The Omaha Public Power District was able to get the power restored by 4:30 p.m., and the office’s computers were back online by 5 p.m. Voters who were still in line were asked to return Saturday.