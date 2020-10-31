 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

3:49 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

District Final=

Class B=

District B-1=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Blair, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22

District B-2=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

District B-3=

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19

District B-4=

Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

District B-5=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20

District B-6=

York def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

District B-7=

Aurora def. Gering, 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16

District B-8=

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10

Class C1=

District C1-1=

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16

District C1-2=

St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 25-21, 25-21, 25-11

District C1-4=

Adams Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

District C1-5=

Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5

District C1-7=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ogallala, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13

District C1-8=

Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Class C2=

District C2-1=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12

District C2-6=

Howells/Dodge def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

District C2-7=

Superior def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13

Class D1=

District D1-6=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

District D1-8=

Johnson-Brock def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Class D2=

District D2-1=

Diller-Odell def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

District D2-3=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15

District D2-4=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

District D2-8=

Wynot def. Exeter/Milligan, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

