Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
District Final=
Class B=
District B-1=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Blair, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22
District B-2=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
District B-3=
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19
District B-4=
Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
District B-5=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20
District B-6=
York def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
District B-7=
Aurora def. Gering, 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16
District B-8=
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10
Class C1=
District C1-1=
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16
District C1-2=
St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 25-21, 25-21, 25-11
District C1-4=
Adams Central def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
District C1-5=
Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5
District C1-7=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ogallala, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13
District C1-8=
Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Class C2=
District C2-1=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Freeman, 25-6, 25-20, 25-12
District C2-6=
Howells/Dodge def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
District C2-7=
Superior def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
Class D1=
District D1-6=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
District D1-8=
Johnson-Brock def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
Class D2=
District D2-1=
Diller-Odell def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12
District D2-3=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
District D2-4=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
District D2-8=
Wynot def. Exeter/Milligan, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/