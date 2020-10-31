Siouxlanders line up for food giveaway hosted by Mayflower Church

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Folks from around Siouxland were lined up in their cars down the street and around the corner from Mayflower church in Sioux City Saturday as they were giving away free food to anyone who stopped by.

Partnering with Zestos FoodShare, Mayflower Church hosted their monthly food giveaway for those in need of some extra help.

While they do the event monthly, organizers say they had to switch to drive-thru style due to the pandemic.

But they say the change hasn't deterred people from coming out.

"The lines are getting longer and it means that more people are in need. And maybe more people are becoming aware of the service through this church and Zestos food share. So, whatever it is, we're happy to share and take care of people in our neighborhood," said Linda Cron, Mission and Outreach Board.

Those working the event say it's nice to be able to give back to the community.

"There is just a tremendous need. There's not a lot of help. And so, this is just a small way we feel we can play a very very small but necessary roll in helping out," said Tom Mohan, Volunteer.

Volunteers say folks receive everything from meats to fruits and vegetables to milk to even some desserts in their food boxes.

"It's a little bit of everything, so we do our best," said Mohan.

And organizers say they're happy to see everyone who comes out to receive the 25-pound boxes of food.

"I think that we're walking the right path here as a church organization. That our job is to look outwards to the community and make the circle wider and this is one way we can do that," said Cron.

Organizers add since it was Halloween they also handed out some treats and pumpkins along with the food boxes.