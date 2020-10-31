South Dakota surges past 14,000 active infections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota shot past 14,000 as the state marked its fourth day with over 1,000 new cases. The new figure of 14,272 active infections means that roughly one out of every 61 people in the state is infected with the coronavirus. South Dakota has posted the nation’s second-worst rate of virus spread per capita in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. The new high points in cases come as the state caps its deadliest month of the virus yet. Ten more people died from COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths reported this month to 202.