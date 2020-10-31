UK could see new lockdown in days as virus cases surge

LONDON (AP) — The British government is considering imposing a new national lockdown for England, after its scientific advisers warned that hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus could soon surpass the levels seen at the outbreak’s spring peak. Epidemiologist John Edmunds said Saturday that cases were running “significantly above” a reasonable worst-case scenario drawn up by modelers. He said there needs to be “radical action” to avoid deaths in the high tens of thousands. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a system of local restrictions, but scientists say it has not been enough to tame a new surge. The Times of London says Johnson could announce a month-long lockdown as soon as Monday, though the government insists no decisions have been made.