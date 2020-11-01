70-year-old pulled out alive in Turkey as quake toll hits 66

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from the strong earthquake Friday in the Aegean Sea that struck Turkey and Greece has grown at at least 66.

Rescue workers in western Turkey continued searching eight collapsed buildings on Sunday, and they extricated a 70-year-old man alive from one overnight.

But on the third day since Friday's quake, search-and-rescue teams appeared to be finding more bodies than survivors in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city.

The search was suspended at one toppled building when authorities determined the damaged structure next door was also at risk of falling.

Estimates of the earthquake's magnitude vary from 7.0 to 6.6. It also killed two teenagers on the Greek island of Samos.