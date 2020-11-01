Bruised and haunted, US holds tight as 2020 campaigns close

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Americans are bracing for a high-definition look in the mirror as Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden race across the country in the final hours of the 2020 election. The bitter campaigns that began before Trump’s impeachment and acquittal are ending with a nation battered by the coronavirus and haunted by racial injustice. Images of confrontations between protesters, get-out-the-vote volunteers and police are putting people on edge as Tuesday’s election nears. Many Americans say they fear what comes after, since Trump has refused to commit to leaving office if he loses.