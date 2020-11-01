Dekkers throws touchdown pass in Iowa State’s win over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KTIV) - Iowa State improved to 4-1 in the Big 12 with a dominant 52-22 win at Kansas on Saturday. With the win, the Cyclones jump five spots to #17 in the AP poll.

ISU took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back. Breece Hall ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Brock Purdy threw for 239 yards and two scores.

Freshman quarterback Hunter Dekkers got into the game in the 4th quarter and completed both of his passes, including a 30 yard touchdown pass. The West Sioux grad earned high praise from his head coach.

"He's a young man that's super talented," said head coach Matt Campbell. "I'm really excited he got a chance to get into the game and go play. I think his future is really bright. I think the reality of it is he's going to be really special and we'll continue to watch him go and develop."

17th ranked Iowa State hosts Baylor on Saturday night.