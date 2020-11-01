Google ad costs, not its alleged monopoly, irks businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Monopoly or not, small business owners’ biggest complaint about Google is that its advertising policies favor companies with big marketing budgets. Companies covet the top spots in Google search results _ the first page of rankings, and the top of subsequent pages. But if too many companies are interested, the cost of one of these spots can jump out of reach for a small business, just like the price for prime time TV commercials. Google controls about 90% of global internet searches. The Justice Department sued Google last week, charging that it uses monopoly power in search to squelch competition.