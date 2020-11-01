Huge funeral for Montenegro bishop despite rising infections

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Huge crowds have attended the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro in violation of coronavirus. Thousands on Sunday gathered outside the main church in the capital Podgorica for the liturgy and the burial of Bishop Amfilohije inside the church crypt. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church led the prayers inside the packed church joined by dozens of officials and clergy, many of whom did not wear face masks. Montenegro recently has seen a surge in virus cases. Bishop Amfilohije died on Friday of COVID-19. He was well-know for fighting against a new religion law in the country.