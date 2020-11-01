LaunchPad Children’s Museum adds ionizers to HVAC system as another safety measure

"We can never be too safe when we're dealing with children." Carrie Lebowich, Museum Operations Manager.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Made possible through a grant from the United Way of Siouxland, leaders with LaunchPad Children's Museum say new ionizers are another safety procedure the museum has in place to stay open, while still allowing kids to have fun safely.

"They take any air particles and they enlarge them and then they get stuck in the filtration system. So it, you know, it makes everything like germs, viruses, mold bacteria, anything that goes through our HVAC system, and it makes sure those get filtered before the air comes back into the museum, said Lebowich.

Lebowich says it's nice to know that families can feel safe when bringing their kids to the museum to play.

"We've had a lot of people who said, you know, I didn't, I wasn't sure, I didn't feel comfortable coming back and then I saw what you guys were doing and I feel safe here. But we're just really grateful to the community," said Lebowich.

Along with the ionizers, Lebowich says things like closing briefly to sanitize surfaces, fogging the museum with sanitizer solution -- and -- having hand sanitizer, wipes and shoe cleaners available to guests, are all measures being taken to keep the museum safe.

"We're very very grateful to the United Way of Siouxland for this grant. And to the public just for supporting us through this hard time. We know that people have struggled to feel comfortable in public places, but we want to make sure that we're doing everything we possibly can to keep them safe," said Lebowich.

Lebowich says if you'd like to visit the museum, you must reserve a time slot before coming in.

You can reserve a spot or learn more by clicking here.