Nebraska reports 934 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Sunday night reported 934 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 71,666.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 654 on Sunday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 613 residents currently are hospitalized, with a total of 3,050 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 44,773 on Sunday.

So far, 597,520 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 525,538 tests have come back negative.