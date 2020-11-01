Networks line up election law experts for vote coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks are adding experts in election law to their election night coverage teams to prepare for legal challenges or irregularities that may come up during the vote. Veteran attorney Ben Ginsburg, a fixture on TV when he represented George W. Bush during the disputed 2000 vote count, will be working with CNN. CBS News has hired the founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a former Justice Department lawyer. There’s been a flurry of court cases involving how long states can count votes that have already reached the Supreme Court. CBS’ expert, David Becker, says part of his job will be to bolster public confidence in the vote.