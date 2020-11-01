Nov. 1: Iowa sets another record in hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 2,887 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 127,357 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 130,244 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 93,511 have recovered. That's an increase of 323 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported one additional virus-related death within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,716.

According to the state's latest report, there are 676 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, 46 more than yesterday's record of 630. Of those hospitalizations, 164 are in the ICU and 53 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 8,587 new tests were given for a total of 980,394 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,673.

To date, 5,913 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 100.

A total of 75 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-three of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,355. Of those cases, 2,049 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 16 new virus cases, with its total now at 595. Of those cases, 372 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 19 new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 844. Officials say 570 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to nine.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,808 to 1,836 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,248 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 31.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 31, the state health department says Sioux County reported 45 new cases bringing their total to 2,654. Officials say 1,883 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 17.