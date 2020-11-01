Nov. 1: South Dakota reports 421 COVID-19 hospitalizations, over 13,000 active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,332 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 47,326.

According to the state's health department, 1,221 of the new cases are confirmed and 111 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 13,138 active cases in the state. That's an decrease of 1,235 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 2,555 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 33,749.

Currently, 421 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. That is up from Friday's 415 and sets a new record for hospitalizations.

Twelve additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 437 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1016. Of those cases, 345 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 877. State health officials say 709 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,097 to 3,193. Health officials say 2,187 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported one additional virus-related death, bringing Lincoln County's total to 21.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 807 total positive cases. So far, 634 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 940 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 628 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to six.