Poland sees Day 11 of abortion, anti-government protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Anti-government protests triggered by the tightening of Poland’s strict abortion law have taken place for an 11th day in the predominantly Catholic nation. People in many cities again disregarded a virus-control restriction limiting public gatherings to more than five people. Marches were organized Sunday in the cities of Szczecin, Wroclaw, Krakow, Lodz, but not in the Polish capital of Warsaw, where some 100,000 protested Friday. Some protesters carried chrysanthemums and memorial candles as reminders that Sunday was All Saints’ Day. Hundreds of thousands of Pole have protested daily against the right-wing government since the country’s constitutional court ruled Oct.22 to overturn a provision of Poland’s abortion law that permitted abortions of fetuses with congenital defects.