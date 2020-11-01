Police: 2 injured in Sioux City after Sunday morning shootings

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Two people have been sent to the hospital after two shootings occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, one shooting occurred at 3:10 a.m. in the 400 block of W. 7th Street and the other at 3:38 a.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

Police say when they arrived on W. 7th Street, officers located a male individual who had been shot. Officers rendered aid to the male and he was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

With the second shooting, officers say when they arrived on Main Street they found another male who had been shot. Officers rendered aid and he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The SCPD did not release the names of the victims or state if the two shootings were connected.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.