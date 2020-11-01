Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Police in Quebec City have arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween. The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.” Police say five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there’s no immediate word on their conditions. Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors. There’s no word of a possible motive for the attacks.