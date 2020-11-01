Seventy degree days in the near future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had a windy Halloween on Saturday with warmer temperatures, but Sunday is looking different.

The temperatures dropped again due to a cold front, with a high in the mid 40s.

Winds have also calmed down for our day, and sunshine continues. Those winds are coming in from the south, helping to start to bring in some warmer weather for the rest of the week.

Tonight the skies stay clear and the temperature will be in the low 30s.

Monday kicks off the warm up, with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday keeps building on that warmer weather, and highs will make it to the low 70s!

Those 70s actually stick around into Wednesday and Thursday, but Wednesday will be partly cloudy.

It won’t last forever though, because temperature do look to drop again and rain chances return as well. Tune in to News 4 to find out when.