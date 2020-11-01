Sioux City Police respond to Sunday night shooting

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department says a person was shot in Sioux City on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. near the Park Place Apartments, at 26th and Douglas Streets, in Sioux City.

Sergeant Zach Lewis says responding officers located the victim outside of the apartment complex with life-threatening wounds.

He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.

Officers are still looking for those responsible for the Sunday night shooting.

Police say the Sunday evening shooting is not connected to two early-morning shootings in the area.