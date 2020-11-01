South Dakota has 5th straight day of 1,000-plus virus cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus, lifting the total number of positive tests to more than 45,000. The Sunday update showed 1,332 new infections of the 2,638 people tested. Twelve deaths were reported in the last day, increasing the total fatalities due to complications from COVID-19 to 437. There are 421 people hospitalized, including 79 in intensive care units. The state has confirmed 45,437 cases since the start of the pandemic. State officials say there were 21,827 new infections in October, following 8,880 in September. The number of people being treated in medical facilities across the state doubled in October.