Watch Live: President Trump holds final Iowa rally in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KTIV) -- With just two days until the election President Trump is making his closing arguments in Iowa.

Trump's 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' will make its final Iowa stop at the Dubuque Regional Airport.

Doors to the event open at 10 a.m. and the rally is scheduled to begin at 1p.m.

Trump has several stops in the Midwest as the 2020 General Election approaches. Before his stop in Iowa Trump will stop in michigan. After he leaves the Hawkeye State he heads to North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

On Monday, the eve to the 2020 election Trump returns to Michigan for two stops, the second to end his campaign in Grand Rapids where he ended his 2016 campaign.