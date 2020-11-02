EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

The election of 2020 has been called many things: extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented. It’s all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday of November, and a Democrat or a Republican will win it. The differences start with a couple of future trivia answers. This is the first time a Black woman has been nominated by a major party. It’s the first time both presidential nominees have been in their 70s. And then there are the many ripples of an election held in a pandemic — early voting, possible delayed results, insinuations of a rigged election.