2020 Watch: Will loser of the election accept the result?

WASHINGTON (AP) — By this time next week, and hopefully much sooner, we’ll likely know who’ll occupy the Oval Office the next four years. The ghosts of 2016 are keeping Democrats on edge but hopeful that voters will make President Donald Trump the first incumbent to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Democrat Joe Biden is running ahead of where Hillary Clinton was the day before the election in most polls. Some Republicans point to a shift on the ground in Florida in particular that portends good news for Trump. The problem for Republicans is Trump must win Florida — and several more battleground states — if he’s going to have any chance to keep his job.