Asia Today: Cambodia reopens schools after virus shutdown

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Schools in Cambodia have opened for the first time since March, but class sizes and hours are limited as a coronavirus precaution. The education minister says schools might have to be reclosed if any students become infected while attending classes. He says students and teachers must observe safety measures because the virus is still raging in Europe and the United States and a vaccine is not yet available. Some schools in the capital, Phnom Penh, and parts of eastern Cambodia opened last month in a trial phase, and he says the good results prompted the nationwide reopenings. Cambodia has reported 292 coronavirus cases with no deaths.