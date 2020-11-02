 Skip to Content

Attorney general: Shooting of man in Madison justified

7:53 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says a Lake County sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting and wounding an armed Madison man. Authorities say 34-year-old Benjamin Hernandez refused to put down his loaded shotgun after being ordered to do so. The incident happened Sept. 30 when police and deputies responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a shotgun in a vehicle at a convenience store in Madison. The attorney general says at one point, Hernandez pointed his shotgun toward officers and then was shot and wounded by the deputy.

