Sioux City police searching for suspect connected to Main Street shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Police are looking for 22-year-old Cristian Armando Morelos of Sioux City in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Main Street on

The Sioux City Police Department says Morelos is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the SCPD at 258-TIPS (8477).

The SCPD says on Nov. 1 at 3:33 a.m. Morelos entered a building on Main Street armed with a gun. Police say he had been in a relationship with a female that lives at that location and shot an adult-male that was visiting the residence.

The victim fled the residence and was located a short distance away. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Morelos fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities say this shooting is not connected to the fatal shooting that occurred later on Sunday.