Certain customers in Dixon County, NE unable to dial 911 on landlines

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Authorities say any customers that have the Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company as their telephone provider in Dixon County, Nebraska are unable to dial 911 on their landline.

The Dixon County Sheriif's Office says the outage is due to a fiber line being cut.

The sheriff's office says if you have an emergency please use your cell phone to dial 911 or call their main line at (402) 755-5608.

This outage is estimated to last between two and three hours.