Early vote counting begins in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Election day is coming up, and votes are already being counted in Woodbury County.

County Auditor Pat Gill said the Secretary of State issued a directive allowing them to start opening absentee ballots down to the secrecy sleeve on Saturday.

On Monday they started counting those ballots and will continue that process through Tuesday.

Gill said they had to count the ballots in the Sioux City Public Museum, in order to provide more social distancing.

"That's what we're planning for, and that's what the law requires is that we are done counting by 10 o'clock tomorrow evening. And we believe we are on pace to get that done." said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Gill said they have broken the record for early voting in Woodbury County.

He said in 2012 there were 21,479 ballots and more than 26,000 have been received so far this year.