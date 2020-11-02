Former employee sues China Southern, alleging discrimination

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former flight attendant is suing China Southern Airlines for suspending him after his sexual orientation was made public without his consent last year, in a rare legal maneuver that pits him against the country’s largest airline. The man, surnamed Chai, who is declining to use his full name in media appearances, brought his case to court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Monday in a rare move that pits him against the country’s largest airline. Chai was outed last year on Chinese social media in a leaked viral video showing him kissing another man. China does not have an anti-discrimination law, so when discrimination happens, employees often have to fight through contract or labor laws.