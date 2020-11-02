Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has became the latest European country to embark on a partial shutdown as authorities across the continent scramble to flatten a rapid rise in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm health systems. In parts of Europe, the new restrictions are prompting sometimes violent protests by people frustrated at once again having to forgo freedoms. And the prospect of a second lockdown is causing discontent even in Britain’s governing party. In Germany, restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas, gyms and other leisure facilities shut their doors on Monday. The a four-week “wave-breaker” shutdown is meant to force virus infections back down to manageable levels.