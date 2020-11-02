How polling places are helping those with disabilities

UNION COUNTY, South Dakota (KTIV) - Some people might have trouble voting because of a disability, so what do polling places offer to make sure those people are getting the help they need?

In South Dakota, Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding says they will have express voting machines available at all of their polling places.

The machine uses touch screen technology, which produces a paper record for tabulation.

She says people can cast their ballot in three easy steps. That includes inserting their card, touching their selections, and verifying their selections.

"It has brail on a pad, and it also has the headphones that you can use, and it will also print the ballots for you," said Jackie Sieverding, Union County Auditor.

Sieverding says if you have a disability and have any questions, precinct elections officials will be available to help.