Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield campaign across Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa and Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield spent the final day before the election campaigning across Iowa.

Senator Ernst spent the day traveling across Iowa with Governor Kim Reynolds, stopping in Sioux City for a final push.

The two joined Iowa Congressional candidate Randy Feenstra and House District 14 Candidate Bob Henderson at the Country Celebrations Event Center.

They encouraged supporters to get out and vote for the Republican candidates on Election Day, including President Donald Trump.

The biggest push tonight was for the reelection of Senator Ernst.

"We've been hitting all four corners of this state, and we wanted to come in and make sure Randy Feenstra was here and give this last final push to get northwest Iowa turned out," said Senator Joni Ernst.

Senator Ernst said her race against Theresa Greenfield will end up costing more than $238 million, the most expensive U.S. congressional race ever.

Greenfield spent her day campaigning in central and eastern Iowa.

The Democrat continued her "Jobs That Need to Get Done" R-V tour.

Greenfield had to pause that same R-V tour for one day last week, after some of her staff came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.