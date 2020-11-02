Long-elusive casino gambling on the ballot in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters are again being asked to decide whether to allow casino gambling in the state. Nebraska has a long history of outlawing slot machines and table-gambling, even as casinos have popped up in every state that borders it. A similar petition effort to get the question on the ballot in 2016 failed, and voters rejected casino ballot proposals in 2004. Opponents argue that casinos will lead to social ills such as crime and bankruptcy fueled by gambling addiction. Supporters say those problems already exist in Nebraska because of easy access to neighboring states’ casinos, and that legalizing casinos in Nebraska would create jobs and a new source of state tax revenue.