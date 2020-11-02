Marijuana proposals offer South Dakota intrigue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In strongly conservative South Dakota, the races at the top of Tuesday’s ballot may seem to offer little mystery. But after voters make their choices in the presidential and Senate races, they turn to a pair of marijuana questions — one to legalize medical marijuana, and another to OK recreational pot. South Dakotans soundly defeated medical marijuana eight years ago, but a lot has changed since then. Neighboring North Dakota and Minnesota both allow it. And several states have taken the more aggressive step of saying yes to recreational marijuana.