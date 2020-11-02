Nebraska governor appoints new state Medicaid director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced the appointment of a new director of the state’s Medicaid and Long-Term Care program. Ricketts says Kevin Bagley, a state Medicaid administrator in Utah, will take the Nebraska role on Nov. 30. Bagley has worked for the Utah Division of Medicaid since 2011 and is currently the director of Long-Term Services and Supports in the division. Ricketts says his experience will help the agency achieve its goal of helping Nebraska residents live healthier lives. Bagley holds a masters of business administration from Utah State University and a bachelor of arts in economics from Brigham Young University.