Nebraska reports 954 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Monday report 954 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 72,620.

Two more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 656 on Monday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 642 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,076 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 45,108 on Monday.

So far, 600,380 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 527,444 tests have come back negative.