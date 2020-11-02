Need a translator to vote? here’s what you can do in South Dakota

UNION COUNTY, South Dakota (KTIV) - If English is your second language, and you need help voting, what can you do?

Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding says you can bring a translator with you in South Dakota, to the voting booth, at your request, as long as there is no disturbance.

"With South Dakota you are only supposed to have one to a booth, but if someone asks for help that's their right to have someone else there to help them," said Jackie Sieverding.

Polling places in Union County will be open from 7 A-M to 7 P-M.

