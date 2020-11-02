New-found warmth to stick around for Election Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After such a chilly week last week, this week is going to be very much the opposite with lots of sunshine and highs getting into the 70s for us.

Tonight will be close to average with lows in the mid 30s under clear skies.

Tuesday is looking even warmer than what we were feeling on Monday with highs in the mid 70s under lots of sun.

A few clouds could move in Wednesday but it will stay very pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

While this week does stay very mild, changes start to happen as we get into next week.

I'll have more about that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.