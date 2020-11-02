Northwestern’s Kooima and Morningside’s Wingert take GPAC football weekly honors

Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week

Offense – Tyson Kooima, Quarterback (Northwestern College)

Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Kooima, a senior from Hull, Iowa, helped lead the Raiders to a 43-14 home win over Midland. He matched his career high with five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, and accounted for 433 yards of total offense. Kooima completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 415 yards and three touchdowns and scored on runs from 13 and one yard out. The Raider travel to Nebraska to take on Hastings on November 7. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Tyler Wingert, Linebacker (Morningside College)

Morningside linebacker Tyler Wingert is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Wingert, a senior, from Holstein, Iowa, helped preserve Morningside’s 35-game win streak with an interception in the Mustangs’ own end zone in final minute in a 35-30 win over Dordt. He also registered single-game career best in tackles with 13 (9 solo, 4 assist). Morningside will travel to Seward, Nebraska to take on Concordia University on November 7. Kick off will be at 1 pm. Wingert was also named the NAIA Defensive Player of the Week.