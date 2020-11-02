Nov. 2: Iowa reports 718 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 1,469 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials reported 130,244 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 131,713 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 93,813 have recovered. That's an increase of 302 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 17 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,733.

According to the state's latest report, there are 718 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, 42 more than yesterday's record of 676. Of those hospitalizations, 156 are in the ICU and 57 are on ventilators. The state says 38% of the state's inpatient beds are available.

In Iowa, 4,145 new tests were given for a total of 984,539 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 97 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,770.

To date, 5,925 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 100.

A total of 84 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-three of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had two more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,357. Of those cases, 2,049 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported one new virus case, with its total now at 596. Of those cases, 374 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported eight new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 852. Officials say 571 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to nine.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,836 to 1,852 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,251 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 31.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 2, the state health department says Sioux County reported 17 new cases bringing their total to 2,671. Officials say 1,887 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 17.