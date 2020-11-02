Nov. 2: South Dakota reports 13,325 active COVID-19 cases, 402 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 529 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total to 47,850.

According to the state's health department, 496 of the new cases are confirmed and 33 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 13,138 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 187 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 338 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 34,087.

Currently, 402 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

One additional virus-related death has been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 438 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,022. Of those cases, 347 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 884. State health officials say 712 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,193 to 3,226. Health officials say 2,212 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 21.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 808 total positive cases. So far, 636 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 947 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 636 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to six.