Numerous competitive races fuel expected record Iowa turnout

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voters are expected to cast ballots in record numbers for an election that will determine competitive races for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state Legislature. Nearly a million people have cast absentee ballots, and it’s likely that more than half of the votes cast will have come before Election Day. Early voting has been gaining in popularity for years, and the movement was turbocharged this year by concerns about voting at polling places at a time when coronavirus cases continue to increase. Early voters broke earlier records a week before Election Day, with 64% of active Democratic voters and 42% of Republicans requesting an absentee ballot.