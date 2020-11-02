See Siouxland’s top high school football plays on the ‘SportsFource Rewind’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Truth be told, it gets a little hectic around here on Friday nights. After a weekend to regroup, it's time to look at the best football plays of the week. We call it the 'Sports Fource Rewind'.

We'll start in the 2A playoffs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock stayed undefeated. Kalen Meyer scored 3 of the Lions' 4 touchdowns against Estherville Lincoln Central, this one from 18 yards out as Central Lyon/GLR advances 28-6.

Up next for the Lions is a rematch with West Lyon. The Wildcats won at Spirit Lake. Tanner Severson gives West Lyon a 6-0 lead at the half. The Wildcats add six more in the second half for a 12-0 win.

West Sioux avenged an earlier loss to Emmetsburg. Brady Lynott takes the screen pass 17 yards for the score. The Falcons stay alive, 36-15.

West Sioux will visit top-ranked OABCIG on Friday. The Falcons stopped Western Christian 41-14. Hawkeye recruit Cooper DeJean put OABCIG up for good with this TD run and the Falcons stay unbeaten.

Remsen St. Mary's has a perfect record in 8-man football. Blaine Harpenau with the TD toss to Austin Jensen. Hawks top Harris-Lake Park, 53-13.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was impressive in a road win at Spencer. Cade Fisher caps the Nighthawks scoring with the touchdown run. Nighthawks win big, 42 to 7.