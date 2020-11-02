Sgt. Bluff-Luton falls in five-set heartbreaker in state volleyball opener

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sgt. Bluff-Luton lost a five-set heartbreaker in the opening round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament on Monday. The fifth-seeded Warriors lost to fourth-seeded Western Dubuque, 14-25, 25-19, 25-20, 12-25, 11-15.

Addy Mosier led SBL with 17 kills, while Emma Salker added 15 kills and Alexa Trover had 10. Meg Besler led the Bobcats with 13 kills, while Maddie Harris and Libby Lansing added 12 each.

The Warriors, who won the 4A state championship in 2019, finish the season 23-7 and return all but one senior for next season. Western Dubuque (25-10) will play top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-6) in the semifinals on Wednesday at 12:30.