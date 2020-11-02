Shooting victim was 18-year-old high school student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Sioux Falls was an 18-year-old high school student. Officials at Lincoln High School have notified parents and guardians that Venance Kitungano died in a shooting on Saturday and that police are interviewing witnesses. Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Terrance Matia says the shooting happened after a large party at the Red Sea Pub. More than 30 people who were at the gathering have been interviewed so far. Matia says police believe Kitungano was “an innocent bystander.”