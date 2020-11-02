 Skip to Content

Shooting victim was 18-year-old high school student

11:32 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Sioux Falls was an 18-year-old high school student. Officials at Lincoln High School have notified parents and guardians that Venance Kitungano died in a shooting on Saturday and that police are interviewing witnesses. Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Terrance Matia says the shooting happened after a large party at the Red Sea Pub. More than 30 people who were at the gathering have been interviewed so far. Matia says police believe Kitungano was “an innocent bystander.” 

Associated Press

