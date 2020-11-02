Sioux City City Council discusses new turnout gear for Sioux City Fire and Rescue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City City Council approved the purchase of new turnout gear for Sioux City Fire Rescue, Monday.

The council unanimously voted in favor of the over $160,000 dollar purchase.

Turnout gear includes things like helmets and jackets… anything a firefighter would wear when on the scene of a fire.

Mayor Bob Scott said the purchase is on a rotating three-year basis to make sure crews always have updated gear.

"Never have old equipment that way, they're on a good rotation. And that's important because we don't want equipment that has holes or damaged or anything like that. So, this system we bid it like every three years so that you can make sure your personal are in good equipment and safe when they're out on a fire," said Mayor Bob Scott.

Also tonight… a hearing and resolution to accept the proposal of the Badgerow Building's developer for the purchase of certain property in the "Combined Central Sioux City" urban renewal area.

That, however, was deferred until November 16th after discussion by the city council.

"Pieces have to come together. But from talking to the staff they're still very confident the project is a reality. And so, we're just waiting to get all the i's and t's crossed and that kind of stuff but I don't think there's any question the project is going to go forward," said Mayor Bob Scott.

The council also discussed the possibility of sending Christmas cards to local troops serving in Kosovo, and can't be with their families during the holidays.

Soldiers from the 1st "Red Horse" Squadron of the 113th Cavalry Regiment are serving a one-year deployment to Kosovo.

The 113th Cavalry Regiment is headquartered in Sioux City and has a unit in Le Mars.