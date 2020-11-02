Sioux City police identify victim of fatal Sunday shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Authorities have identified a man who was killed following a shooting Sunday night in Sioux City

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the victim in the weekend homicide has been identified as 33-year-old Solomon J. Blackbird of Sioux

City.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Douglas street.

Police say responding officers located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, outside of an apartment complex. Officers rendered aid and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SCPD says a suspect has not been identified in Blackbird's murder and a motive is not known.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible for the murder of Blackbird are asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).

Police say the Sunday evening shooting is not connected to two early-morning shootings in the area.